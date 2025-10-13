Proposals to create a business school in Bangor in memory of a Welsh billionaire philanthropist and founder of Kwik Save will come before planners.
The Bangor University plans are part of the development of the new Albert Gubay Business School on the former Coleg Menai and Friars Lower School site.
The late Rhyl-born businessman Albert Gubay famously made a divine pact with God when he was young and penniless selling sweets from the back of a van, that he would share his wealth with the church if he made it big.
The devout Roman Catholic went on to amass a fortune of more than one billion distributing most of it to charitable causes throughout his life.
By 2006, he was the 698th richest person in the world and honoured by the Pope for his philanthropic endeavours.
He died in 2016 at his home in Cheshire, aged 87.
Among the beneficiaries of Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation, Bangor University would receive more than £10M.
The donation was hailed as possibly the largest gift in the institution’s history and arguably within the universities in Wales.
The university was “thrilled” and the Vice-Chancellor Prof Edmund Burke was reported as saying the gift was an “extraordinary act of generosity”.
The cash meant the university could start work on the Albert Gubay Business School in 2026.
Gwynedd Council has now received several planning applications, related to the development, including one for Listed Building Consent.
The application describes demolishing existing rear extensions and erecting a new two storey extension and internal alterations at the Coleg Menai former Friars Lower School school site Ffriddoedd Road site.
A second also concerns the demolition of existing rear extensions, the erection new two storey extension but also includes landscaping works, erection of a new bike and bin store and re-organisation of the layout of a car park.
