Gwynedd Council want people’s views on their draft Waste and Recycling Strategy.
The strategy sets out a vision of how the council is eager to work together with the county’s residents and other key partners to reduce waste by increasing reuse and the circular economy, improve recycling rates, and upgrading waste services in Gwynedd.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “Over half the contents in green bins and black bin bags are items that can be recycled through services already available through the council’s services. This strategy sets the direction for a greener future where we reuse and fix rather than throw it straight in the bin as rubbish.
“Taken seriously, developing a local circular economy will not only reduce our environmental impact, but offer economic and social benefit.
“The journey starts here - with this strategy noting our commitment to achieving this ambition, and through this allowing us to reach the government’s statutory target of recycling 70 per cent of the materials that we collect.
“Of course, improving our services is a continuous process and we are developing detailed plans to the support the Strategy. This could mean adjusting some aspects on the documents as the work continues, and as we consider the valuable input of the people of Gwynedd during the survey.
"We want to hear people's views on the services as they are now, and about the plans for how we can continue to improve.
“Your comments will be very important to us as we agree on the final Waste and Recycling Strategy for Gwynedd for the years to come.”
Take part in the survey and read a draft of the strategy at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/wastesurvey.
Paper copies are available at the three Siop Gwynedd offices, Gwynedd libraries or by contacting 01766 771000.
The closing date for comments is 30 November.
