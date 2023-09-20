cLubs in Gwynedd have received funding from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s Summer Soccer Fund.
In July, PCC Andy Dunbobbin invited football and community organisations in north Wales to apply for funding for sports-related initiatives, with the aim of addressing concerns such as increased instances of anti-social behaviour during the summer months, by giving children and young people an opportunity to engage in a positive activity during the school holiday.
A total of 25 football clubs applied for funding and seven were successful: Coedpoeth Utd FC; Connah’s Quay Nomands; CPD Dyffryn & Talybont; Penrhosgarnedd Football Club; Porthmadog Girls Football Club and Wrexham Schools FA. The amount awarded ranged from nearly £500 to almost £4,000 depending on the clubs’ applications.
Mr Dunbobbin visited Penrhosgarnedd FC at their Treborth Fields ground in Bangor to celebrate the success of the Summer Soccer Fund. During the visit he, alongside Deputy PCC Wayne Jones and PCSO Jack Mitchelmore from North Wales Police, met some of the young players and leaders of the team and heard what a difference their grant of over £1,600 from the fund had made for them and the delivery of summer activities. The youngsters also got the chance to inspect a police car brought along for the occasion.
The Summer Soccer Fund, in partnership with the Football Association of Wales, was established as part of the overall Innovate to Grow Scheme, the PCC’s initiative to target and invest in projects dealing with the root causes of crime across North Wales, especially ones that offer new and innovative ideas of preventing and tackling wrongdoing.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “I am delighted to have awarded funding to clubs and groups in our region. I was very pleased by the response to my Summer Soccer Fund. We were impressed by the quality of the applications received, with the enthusiasm and dedication these clubs have for sport and the evident community participation they all demonstrated.
While applications for the Summer Soccer Fund are now closed, the OPCC are still inviting applications for the wider Innovate to Grow funding scheme.
To find out more about Innovate to Grow and to submit an application, visit www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/innovate-grow