Mr Dunbobbin visited Penrhosgarnedd FC at their Treborth Fields ground in Bangor to celebrate the success of the Summer Soccer Fund. During the visit he, alongside Deputy PCC Wayne Jones and PCSO Jack Mitchelmore from North Wales Police, met some of the young players and leaders of the team and heard what a difference their grant of over £1,600 from the fund had made for them and the delivery of summer activities. The youngsters also got the chance to inspect a police car brought along for the occasion.