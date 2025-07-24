The “door is still open” for landowners to offer an alternative route after proposals for the creation of a 2.4km stretch of public footpath crossing private farm land was approved.
The decision by Gwynedd Council’s planning committee could lead to the development of a route crossing the private property of Fferm Afonwen, Glanllynnau and Tŷ’n Morfa between Pwllheli and Criccieth.
The scheme aims to improve use of the coastal path in Gwynedd, avoiding a “significant” diversion along the busy A497 by being closer to the coast than the existing route, avoiding a 5.3km detour.
It also would link a public footpath in Llanystumdwy and an unclassified road, the “road from the A497 Afonwen roundabout to the south towards the railway”.
If it goes ahead, the route would run on the landward side of the railway line around Afonwen Farm, and Glanllynnau Farm, before following a track under the railway line to Tŷ’n Morfa, near Chwilog.
Despite approval, the scheme would see a further public consultation as part of a statutory process, including the involvement of various bodies, including affected landowners.
The meeting was told, and the report noted: “Landowners had refused the offer to discuss the matter, but had clearly and politely stated from the outset that they will not agree to the proposal.”
A planning officer told the meeting “the door is always open to the landowner to offer an alternative route”.
The committee agreed to the recommendation.
It also accepted that if an objection to the order is not received, or should an objection be received and withdrawn at a later date, the order is approved.
If an objection is received which is not withdrawn, the council submits it to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).
Planning officers said the council would not make the ultimate decision to create a footpath, PEDW would.
Cllr Rhys Tudor welcomed the scheme in principal, saying: “It is nice to see plans that follow the coastal line.”
He queried the route being on the land side of the railway, and felt a route even closer to the coast would be “desirable”.
“It would be good to hear the views of the landowners,” he added.
Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones proposed approval, saying: “Hopefully landowners will approach the officers and discuss this, because in the end it is better for them to be involved, they may be able to offer something better.”
Seconding, Cllr Elin Hywel supported the application, saying it was “great to see the coastal path being developed, it will encourage more people to make use of it and we should support this”.
She added: “It is an excellent idea, I use the existing path and walking on the road section does change the feel of the path, and that section of road is extra busy.”
Queries over the use of the route by horse riders were also discussed, but it was noted that it ran close to the railway, there was a dead end, and 12 steps to be crossed, so it was deemed “not practical to upgrade it to a bridleway”.
