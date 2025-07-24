A scheme to develop Bangor city’s former Halifax branch into flats for young professionals, singles and couples has been approved.
The High Street ceased being used as a building society in April 2023.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee agreed to plans to provide 13 one-bedroom apartments on Monday, 14 July.
Plans include retention of a ground floor commercial area.
The application by Gurjinder Dhaliwal of DGLM Properties Ltd was for a change of use of the existing five-floor property to create self-contained residential flats.
A refuse area and bicycle storage would also be provided on the lower ground floor, but no parking.
The scheme noted: “The commercial use of the ground floor will mean that the property remains in keeping with the surrounding buildings in the nearby area and along the high street, which are largely all used in some form for commercial use.”
Agent Sion Roberts said plans for the “substantial building” were “suitable” and “appropriate” and addressed a “significant need” for the type of housing and offered an improvement to “the viability” of the High Street, bringing back an empty building into use.
“There is a shortage of such residential properties for young professionals, couples and single people, consequently this leads to many people moving out of the area” he said.
Cllr Gareth Roberts queried parking but was told by planning officer Gareth Jones, it was “standard” for a town or city centre development to use existing public parking areas.
Cllr Gruff Williams challenged the plan’s need, claiming there were falling numbers at the university and fewer people coming from overseas since lockdown.
He cited figures stating: “Bangor’s population was set to fall by 4 per cent by 2043”, adding: “Check AI if you don’t believe me.”
He said: “Who are we converting all these buildings for? Almost without exception since I have been on the council for the past 13 years, almost monthly or three weekly, we consider plans for HMOs in Bangor.
“The place is filling up with these type of homes. We need housing for families on the outskirts of Bangor. I won’t support this.”
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen said he “did not believe those figures” and there was a need for the homes.
“I know quite a few people, and we hear from nurses working at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, tired of travelling back and forth to Anglesey,” he said.
“We are losing nurses because they can’t get places in Bangor… it is essential we retain people in Bangor and have flats for them.”
He added this was not a HMO, stating “a HMO in Bangor had not been considered for some time”.
The planning officer also confirmed the development was not a HMO – a house of multiple occupancy – but was flats, and added that the council’s housing unit and evidence from estate agents had “confirmed” demand for the homes.
Cllr Gareth Coj Parry proposed accepting the scheme, seconded by Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones, who “welcomed” its likelihood of “affordability”.
The committee voted nine in favour, one abstention and two against.
