Coastal path walks to celebrate anniversary
TV presenter Chris Jones will lead members of the public on walks to celebrate 10 years of the Wales Coast Path
Subscribe newsletter
FOUR walks have been organised across Wales to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the coast path – and two of them are in Gwynedd.
Bangor and Harlech, Carmarthen and Newport have been chosen as the locations of the anniversary walks in which TV and radio presenter, Chris Jones, will be joined by members of the public to celebrate the Wales Coastal Path.
Social media walking and travel influencers Stacey Taylor (@wales_on_my_doorstep) and Carys Rees (@This.girlwalks) will also take part in the walks.
The walks are free, but numbers are restricted to 25 walkers only and places must be booked in advance.
On Saturday, 15 October, Chris and the influencers will be in Bangor.
Walkers should park nearby and meet at Pontio Arts & Innovation Centre on Deiniol Rd at 10.30am.
From there, they will be transported to the start of this short walk in Y Felinheli. The walk will start at approximately 11.30am along a section of the Wales Coast Path and will end at the arts centre at about 1.30pm, where a specially commissioned artwork will be launched and displayed and light refreshments will be provided.
Artist/curator Dan Llywelyn Hall and the commissioned artist will be present at the venue. Walkers are asked to park and dress appropriately, and to behave responsibly. Dogs are allowed but cannot go inside Pontio.
Chris, Stacey, Carys and Dan will be in Harlech on 29 October.
Walkers should park in Harlech and meet at the castle at 10.30am. From there they will be taken to the start of the short walk at Llanbedr, which will start at approximately 11.30am and will end at Harlech Castle at about 1.30pm.
There, once again, a specially commissioned artwork will be launched and displayed and light refreshments provided. Dogs are welcome on the walk but are not allowed in the castle.
Chris is looking forward to the walks, and hopes people from Gwynedd will join him.
“I’m organising short walks on behalf of the Wales Coast Path to celebrate its 10th year,” he said.
“On 29 October, local lady Rosy Berry and her friends and colleagues will be walking along the coastal path with myself and a couple of social media influencers from Llanbedr to Harlech, to arrive at Harlech castle, where there will be refreshments and a launch of a specially commissioned artwork.
“I’m looking for more walkers to join us in Harlech and Bangor.
“There are two other walks taking place in October, at Carmarthen, Bangor and Newport.”
You can register for the walks online. Bangor: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wales-coast-path-10-years-celebration-walk-tickets-407324778377
And for Harlech: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wales-coast-path-10-years-celebration-walk-tickets-40737211997
• Read more about the featured art in Maes on page 28
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |