The National Coastwatch Institution station at Porthdinllaen is always delighted to welcome new volunteer watchkeepers.
Not only do they bring closer the station’s ambition to extend the time volunteers are on watch, they also bring fresh skills to the group.
Recently, they were joined by Greg Townsend who, they were delighted to learn, is a professional photographer.
Fortunately, Greg was part of a two-person watch when the station was asked to co-operate in a ‘wet winch exercise’ with the HMCG helicopter that is based at Caernarfon.
The exercise involves the helicopter lowering a crew member into the sea, doing a quick circuit, and then lowering a second crew member to affect a rescue.
The NCI’s role is to keep the person in the sea in sight so that, should the helicopter have to leave instantly in an emergency, they can guide a rescue vessel to them.
Thankfully, no such circumstance arose this time, but it did allow Greg to get some great shots, as seen here.
If you’re interested in becoming a watchkeeper, go to the NCI Porthdinllaen website or Facebook page.