“Phew! A more than usually busy day at the office we claim has the best view in the area. And what did we learn? Mainly, having two Watchkeepers present during an incident means we can give a better service in an emergency. At present we don’t have enough volunteers to achieve this, so, if anyone is interested in joining us at NCI Porthdinllaen please make contact. Our details are on our website (nci.org.uk/porthdinllaen) and Facebook page. We can’t promise that every watch will be as worthwhile as this one, but they do happen!