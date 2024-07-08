A Ceredigion County Council committee will decide on Thursday whether a community councillor has breached the code of conduct following a conviction for drink driving.
Ceredigion County Council’s ethics and standards committee, meeting on 11 July, will receive a report by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales into an alleged breach of Llansantffraed Community Council’s Code of Conduct by Cllr Andrew Phillips.
A report to be put before committee members said that the Code of Conduct referral was made against Cllr Phillips “following a criminal conviction for driving whilst over the legal limit for alcohol.”
Llansantffraed Community Council’s Code of Conduct says that “members must act to uphold the law and act on all occasions in accordance with the trust that the public has placed in them.”
Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Michelle Morris said she “decided that the evidence gathered during my investigation was suggestive of a breach of the Code of Conduct and that the matter should be referred to the Standards Committee to decide whether Councillor Phillips breached the Code and if so, what sanction, if any should be imposed.”
The hearing at Ceredigion County Council’s Penmorfa base is likely to be held behind closed doors.