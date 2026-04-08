A Llandwrog pub is expanding its community facilities to support social connection and accessibility.
Since reopening in 2021, Ty’n Llan has provided a safe and welcoming space where people of all ages and interests can come together, helping support health and wellbeing while reducing social isolation and loneliness.
The pub also introduced IT equipment, including a monitor and projector, so groups such like Ty’n Llan Ni, the lunch club, Chair Yoga club and gardening group can run activities such as presentations, films, workshops and training with online access.
The pub has also installed a hard-standing base in the garden to allow the area to host outdoor lunches, coffee mornings, youth activities, gardening projects and small social events in a safe and inclusive way.
A new footpath also connects the pub and its village store, giving older and less mobile residents easier access to this essential service.
With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the new IT facilities and accessible outdoor spaces have further strengthened Ty’n Llan as a welcoming and versatile community venue.
The project has been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.
Ty’n Llan Project Manager Siôn Aled said: “These projects have delivered real benefit to people in this rural community. Groups can now get together, local people have a safe space to get together outside in the garden, and our less mobile residents can more easily access the village store.
“This is a pub that is all about supporting the local community and bringing people together to help overcome social isolation and loneliness. We provide a warm welcome for everyone in the local area.”
Wales Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub Malcolm Harrison said: “The Ty’n Llan remains a pub that is truly at the heart of its community. It’s a place for all ages from young people to older residents. It offers such a great range of activities and groups that can bring people together.”
Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said: "Rural pubs like Ty’n Llan are vital to their communities. Whether by creating jobs or providing residents of all ages, like those in Llandwrog, with a place to come together, socialise, and beat isolation.
“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. From April every pub will also get 15 per cent off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”
Ty’n Llan reopened after four years of closure in December 2021 when local residents formed a community benefit society called Menter Ty’n Llan.
Pub is The Hub previously supported the pub in 2023 to help support the pub’s calendar of social events, groups and volunteer opportunities.
A grant helped purchase equipment to support the community and its groups, including a crock pot, soup warmer, bingo machine, portable PA and garden tools.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.