Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor announces March Open Events

Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor is holding a series of events to give a taste of campus life ( Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor )

Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor is delighted to announce their latest suite of on-site Open Events at its Dolgellau and Pwllheli campuses for March 2022.

Open Events are the perfect opportunity to explore our campuses, discover our outstanding facilities, meet the tutors and find out about our wide range of courses.

Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has dozens of options to suit your needs and to help you fulfil your potential, including Full-Time, Part-Time, Apprenticeships & Degree courses.

We offer a wide range of AS/A Level courses, delivered by highly-qualified and experienced tutors. With such a wide range of choice available, you can be sure to find the right subjects for you. In 2021, our A Level subject area recorded an overall pass rate of 99% with a number of our students progressing on to renowned universities, including Oxford and Cambridge! What’s more, at A Level, 50% of our students received the coveted A* and A grades!

We also offer a number of vocational courses in a variety of subject areas, making it easy for you to find your match. Many of our vocational courses are developed in consultation with employers, to equip you with the skills and knowledge that companies require in the modern workplace.

At the Open Events, you will also be able to glean information on degrees and higher-level programmes, including Business Management, Health & Social Care and Sport Science.

Join the thousands of students who have achieved their personal and academic goals at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor!

Our upcoming open events are listed below:

Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor:

● Dolgellau Campus: Wednesday 16 March, 4.30pm – 6.30pm