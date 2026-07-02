A Machynlleth bus driver has called time on a record-breaking career, retiring aged 83.
Colin Pryce completed his last route on Tuesday after a 62-year career, with Lloyds Coaches describing it as a 'deeply poignant and historic milestone' for the bus company and the Welsh transport community.
Lloyds Coaches added: "Colin has been the heartbeat of the local bus industry for a staggering 62 years.
"His extraordinary journey behind the wheel began all the way back in 1965 with Crosville where he progressed to become a driving instructor.
"His career carried him through the deregulation years in the 1980s with Crosville Wales which later became Arriva, where he was based at Machynlleth and also worked out of the Abermule, Dolgellau, and Aberystwyth depots.
"For the past 25 years, Lloyds Coaches has been incredibly privileged to have Colin as a beloved pillar of our family."
For over six decades, Colin has safely navigated our roads, greeted generations of passengers with his trademark warmth, and set the ultimate standard for dedication and professionalism. Beyond his time on the road, Colin has shaped the future of the industry by training countless drivers to his own impeccable standards, regularly taking them as far afield as Chester for their Bus Driving Tests.
Lloyds Coaches added: "Thank you, Colin, for your unwavering dedication, your hard work, and the countless miles and memories you’ve shared with us and your passengers. You are a true gentleman and an absolute legend. The roads quite simply won't be the same without you."
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