One person has been hospitalised after an altercation involving a knife off Machynlleth’s high street.
Four police cars swarmed Machynlleth’s Heol Maengwyn on the afternoon of Thursday 2 July after calls came in of an incident involving two people and a knife.
Two ambulances were also called to the scene at 1.30pm, where one person sustained cuts to their hands from a knife on Llynlloedd Lane.
The injured person was taken to hospital for medical attention, who was then released later that evening.
One man aged 29 was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, affray, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage to property, and he remains in police custody.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.