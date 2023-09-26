A community event has raised more than £900 towards the upkeep and repairs of a Machynlleth hall.
The Neuadd Llanfach Hall committee held its very first ball race and barbecue fundraising event on 2 September.
The event was well attended by the community and it was great to see the hall full of life, laughs and fun.
Two lovely ladies were doing different arts and crafts and it was lovely to see everyone, from toddlers to pensioners, having a go.
The committee was given some great feedback that there was a real community feel and praise for all the young people in attendance.
The event was arranged to help raise much-needed funds for hall upkeep and repairs, and a total of £912 was brought in, which is a great start to help with match funding.
The committee would like to extend a thank you to everyone who supported the event by buying a ball, attending on the day, advertising the event or selling balls.
Members would also like to extend a huge thank you to the individual who gave a monetary donation and to the businesses that donated prizes and products.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]