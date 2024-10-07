Comedian Frank Skinner made the most of his recent trip to Aberystwyth.
When he opened Aberystwyth Comedy Festival 2024 on Thursday, 3 October, he decided to also indulge his passion for poetry too, visiting a local church synonymous with this style of writing.
Local resident Alison Swanson explained. She said: “When Frank was playing at the Arts Centre on Thursday, 3 October, his manager contacted me to ask if Frank could visit the RS Thomas Church at Eglwysfach as he was a great fan of his, and Frank is quite a poet having written several poetry books himself.
“Frank spent two hours at the church and read some of RS Thomas’ poetry from the pulpit to the private gathering of some the local congregation who came to meet him.
“We had a wonderful fun morning in his and his manager Omar’s company before he left for his next venue.”
Aberystwyth Comedy Festival brought big hitters from across the UK comedy scene to the Ceredigion coastal town from 3-6 October.
Organised by Little Wander, the same team behind the renowned Machynlleth Comedy Festival, this year's event was the biggest yet with the addition of an extra night of comedy.