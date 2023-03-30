Comedian Hal Cruttenden comes to Cardigan today to perform his latest stand-up show.
Theatr Mwldan invite you to a night of comedy courtesy of one of the top touring stand-up comedians in the UK.
After 21 years and 224 days Hal's back being single. But it's all going to be fine. Instead of getting the therapy he clearly needs, he's made a cracking show about it.
He's lost enough weight to almost get his wedding ring off and, while he may be flying solo, he's far from alone; he's got his grown-up daughters, his dogs and his divorce lawyer.
The fickle finger of fate has turned Hal's life upside down but he says he's sticking a finger right back at it.
See Hal Cruttenden tonight at 8pm.