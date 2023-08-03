A special gown and hand-crafted leather bag have been created as part of an event celebrating the legacy of mid Wales fashion designer Laura Ashley.
Ann Evans, the founder of the Heritage Hub 4 Mid Wales, organised a ‘Being Inspired by Laura Ashley’ event at the Tabernacle MOMA Machynlleth.
She invited Machynlleth artisan Christine Anderson of Anderson Apparel, a previous employee of Laura Ashley, to design and create a commemorative gown for the 70th anniversary For the Love of Laura Ashley exhibition at the MOMA.
Laura Ashley Tulips material was supplied by Laura Ashley IP Holdings with locally sourced complementary materials and Christine noticed the Welsh daffodil emblem which meticulously designed the pattern cut of the gown’s bodice to have the daffodil placed in the centre of the bodice.
Ann also invited Elin Evans, a Machynlleth leather crafter, to create and design a leather bag with vintage Laura Ashley textiles which has been hand sewn.
Elin, who completed some work experience with Christine while at school, has opened up her first shop and studio at 37 Maengwyn Street, Machynlleth, which was Laura Ashley’s first shop.
The amazing gown and bag have now been placed and positioned in the bridal display in the free-to-enter For the Love of Laura Ashley exhibition at MOMA Machynlleth, which is there until Wednesday, 6 September.