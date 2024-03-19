The Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner for Wales still wants to close Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases, despite further outcry from campaigners.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor met Stephen Harrhy yesterday ahead of today’s meeting to finalise the decision.
Mr ap Gwynfor said he “listened carefully to what he had to say” and made it clear where he and Plaid Cymru stand on the matter.
“Unsurprisingly, and despite acknowledging the overwhelming public opposition to the proposal, his recommendation remains to centralise the service at one site in the northeast and therefore close both the Caernarfon and Welshpool bases,” he added.
“He was adamant that the data and modelling being used to underpin the decision was sound, and that the long-term future viability of the service would be best served by consolidating operations at one site in the northeast.
“When challenged about the likely adverse impact of removing the air ambulance from Caernarfon and Welshpool, he countered this by proposing to establish a new, vehicle-based emergency response service, mirroring the work of the air ambulance, and staffed by advance paramedics and an element of GP time.
“This service would be based both in the Caernarfon and Welshpool areas. He said that the development of this new service was in direct response to the overwhelming concerns voiced during the public consultation.
“When challenged on how this new service would be financed, he said it would be funded from the NHS budget. I have significant reservations about this given that the NHS is under immense financial pressure. He offered no additional, detailed information on this and I have asked for more information and modelling of its impact before I can come to a conclusion. The commissioner's recommendation will now go before all 7 Welsh health boards who will vote to accept or decline his recommendation.”