Commissioner thanks for Aber custody volunteers

DYFED-POWYS Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn met with volunteer Independent Custody Visitors in Aberystwyth last week as part of National Volunteers Week.

Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) are volunteers from the local community who visit police custody suites in pairs, unannounced, to check on the welfare of detainees and to ensure that their rights are upheld.

The volunteers then report any issues, if any, through a report to the PCC and these are looked at in order to make improvements.

On 1 June, Mr Llywelyn joined the volunteers to shadow their work during a custody visit at Aberystwyth Police Station.

Mr Llywelyn said: “I was glad of the opportunity to meet with some of the ICVs in Ceredigion during this year’s volunteers’ week to shadow them for a custody visit at Aberystwyth Police Station.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICVs for the fantastic work they do to help ensure that detainees are treated fairly, and that our custody suites here in Dyfed-Powys offer a safe environment for all.

“It was reassuring to see that everything was in order and as it should be in the Aberystwyth custody suite, and that no issues were identified.”

In addition to the ICV volunteer groups the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office currently hosts another three volunteer schemes, which include, the Animal Welfare visitors, a Quality Assurance Panel, and the Youth Forum with Youth Ambassadors.

The Animal Welfare Scheme volunteers are members of the local community with experience of working dogs and professionals from animal welfare organisations.

The Quality Assurance Panel review the quality of police contact with the public, in a transparent and independent manner, on behalf of our local communities.

The Police and Crime Commissioner also has youth volunteers from various backgrounds who are part of the Youth Forum.

The Commissioner will meet with the members of the Youth Forum regularly to hear their views on policing matters, and to ensure that their voice is heard.

Mr Llywelyn added: “Volunteers from all my volunteer groups play an important part in helping me to hold the Chief Constable to account, and they also play an important role within the scrutiny function of my office.