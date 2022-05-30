Commissioner visits Ceredigion project

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn visited one of Ceredigion’s temporary emergency accommodation premises, made available as part of an Integrated Offender Management pilot project he has funded in the last year.

Over recent years there had been recognition by both Dyfed-Powys Probation and Dyfed-Powys Police, that the existing housing projects did not provide the best environment, or opportunity to rehabilitate many offenders.

In 2021, the Integrated Offender Management Team within Dyfed-Powys Police identified the need for a suitable, central, all year-round self-contained property in Ceredigion to be used as a short-term temporary emergency accommodation unit for placement of clients whilst alternative more suitable and long-term accommodation solutions were found.

On its first-year anniversary, following an initial investment of £11,000 from Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, this Ceredigion based initiative appears to be leading the way in terms of targeting re-offending and crime prevention.

During his visit to one of the premises, Mr Llywelyn said: “The project has proved to be hugely beneficial to a number of offenders, all of whom had complex needs and were involved in a number of ‘neighbourhood’ type crimes.