Members of Aberporth Village Hall Committee have unveiled a new banner to say “thank you” to all the funders who have contributed to the £1.35 million project to rebuild the hall.
Building work, by Jamson Estates, is now well underway with completion scheduled by Christmas.
The main funders are the National Lottery Community Fund, Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme and the UK Government Community Ownership Fund backed up by Ceredigion County Council, Aberporth Community Coucil plus Garfield Weston and the Moondance Foundation.
The village hall has also contributed £200,000, thanks to donations given at its three car parks.
Chairman Mike Harwood said: “We are so grateful to all our funders who have backed our Heart of the Community project which will deliver a warm and welcoming new hall for everyone.”
And he added: “We are especially grateful to people who give a donation when they use our car parks - literally every penny goes to this fund. It’s easy to donate - simply use the QR code or put £3 in the donation box.”