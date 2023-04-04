Leafed Through, the community bookshop in Cardigan, which has donated thousands of pounds to numerous not-for-profit local groups, recently presented a cheque for £500 to the Ceredigion Badger Group to assist in their conservation work.
The Ceredigion Badger Group was only formed in 2022 but has a growing number of enthusiastic members.
Tom Kearney, chair, who received the cheque on behalf of the group from Guy Stoate, chair of Cardigan Community Bookshop, remarked that badgers remain the most persecuted of the protected species in Wales.
He described the group’s work as including monitoring and recording setts, care and rehabilitation of injured badgers and education.
The very generous donation from Leafed Through will provide much-needed funds to assist in not only caring for injured badgers but also assisting in further developing the group’s efforts to protect local badgers.
