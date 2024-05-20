More than 300 people attended Machynlleth’s first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride on 18 May.
Residents were “brought to tears” by the response, with both evening events sold out, over a dozen organisations donating financial support, raffle prizes and event spaces, and 59 supporters donating £1,100 to the Balchder Machynlleth Pride JustGiving page.
Sienna Holmes, one of the organisers, said: “Growing up locally I didn't see myself or my queerness reflected in the community around me- I believed I had to leave to find community.
“Since returning it has been a big motivation for me to create spaces I didn't have as a young person.
“To be part of the first Mach Pride team has been an exceptionally rewarding and moving experience.
“In a small town, it's even more important to ensure everyone is welcomed and celebrated for their diversity- we are all responsible for co-creating our community.
“Mach Pride was a powerful affirmation of love, identity, and the enduring allyship of our community.
“I am very proud to have been a part of it!”
The sun came out to celebrate Pride with Machynlleth locals, plus a real rainbow after an afternoon shower.
The main event at Y Plas hosted a family-friendly picnic with craft stalls, ice cream, a bouncy castle and a rainbow tent with local LGBTQ+ musicians including Alys Hardy and Nel Jenkins and workshops on poetry, voguing and drag.
Young families, queer elders, teenagers and everyone in between travelled to the market town from across Powys, Gwynedd and Ceredigion- many said they were grateful to finally have a Pride closeby.
One person commented: “Thank you all- it was great to come from Llandrindod and spend a couple of hours with my wife - really affirming and everyone looked chilled and happy.”
A sold-out cabaret followed featuring local drag kings, a drag queen, a poet and two balloon artists.
The evening finished after midnight after an electrifying performance from the Welsh Ballroom Community - recreating a runway-style competition with the audience involving the best dressed and most fabulous of Machynlleth’s community.
The Community showcased queer ballroom culture, harking back to 1970s Harlem, New York when transgender people of colour created a place to belong- which birthed things like voguing and lip-syncing.
May, a Machynlleth resident who attended the cabaret, said: “I almost cried when [the performers] brought the Pride crew up on stage to applaud them.
“The event was deeply brilliant and hope-filled.”
Another resident commented that they hadn’t realised what a difference it would make to see the high street draped in rainbow colours and flags, from cafe and shop fronts to being wrapped around the railings of Machynlleth’s historic clocktower, but that it was “heartwarming” to see as a queer person and that they were “proud at how far the community had come.”
Pride organiser Sara Archer said: "We hope that Machynlleth Pride will become an annual tradition, growing each year and continuing to bring our community together.
“This is just the beginning, and we look forward to many more years of celebrating Pride in Machynlleth."