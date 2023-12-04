Cellan's Community Bus Group was pleased to have Elin Jones MS and county councillor Eryl Evans with them for the much-awaited launch of the Cellan and Llanfair Community Bus on Late Night Christmas Shopping Night in Lampeter last week.
The nine-seater minibus is on hire from Dolen Teifi Community Transport Scheme, who have provided valuable advice and support to the Community Bus Group and free training for volunteer drivers.
Cllr Gary Thorogood, chair of Cellan Village Improvement Society, donned his Santa hat as the very first volunteer driver.
Elin joined the full bus of passengers, who enjoyed some Christmas music to get them in the festive mood.
There was great interest in the bus along the route with people wanting to take photos and Eryl kindly travelled behind to transport the extra passengers along the way.
The first Saturday service began on 2 December, with four round trips daily, leaving from the Rookery Car Park at 8am, 10am, 1.30pm and 5.30pm, travelling a circular route from Lampeter via Llanfair Clydogau and Cellan and back to Lampeter.
This is a limited-service free pilot scheme, which the group hopes will get people to and from work, into Lampeter for shopping, to support local businesses and social events and connect with the T1 services to Aberystwyth and Carmarthen.
Following feedback on the pilot scheme from passengers and drivers, and if they are successful with their fundraising and enough volunteer drivers, the aim is to be able to offer a more frequent service in the new year.