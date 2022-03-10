Community calls to save ‘much-loved’ tree

While Ceredigion County Council have offered to move the tree, residents “are doubtful that the tree would survive this translocation”. ( Elin Mabbutt )

Residents of Waunfawr say they fear that a tree that was planted on the morning of the day Princess Diana died back in 1997 will be felled under council plans to install a footpath.

The “healthy and much-loved cherry blossom tree” is in the path of newly-planned ‘Active Travel Route’ through Waunfawr next to an existing footpath and campaigners say that while the council has offered to move it, residents are “very unhappy”.

The tree was planted by David Meredith of Erw Goch farmhouse on 31 August 1997.

“I planted the tree in 1997 on the morning that the news broke about the untimely death of Princess Diana,” Mr Meredith said.

“I’ve cared for the tree over the years and it brings much joy to local residents when it’s in full bloom.”

The tree was planted on the morning of the day Princess Diana died, in 1997. ( Elin Mabbutt )

Local resident Elin Mabbutt said: “Following a significant number of complaints and objections, the council have offered to move the tree to the other side of the road but residents are unhappy that this issue is even being considered and are doubtful that the tree would survive this translocation.

“We fail to understand why the council need to build another pathway so close to an existing one and feel that this is a complete waste of money at a time when council finances are apparently tight.

“To unnecessarily cut down a healthy tree that provides so many benefits to the local community and environment is unbelievable.

“There seems to be no logic to these plans at all.”

Another resident, Dave Pain, said: “To remove a perfectly healthy tree, that absorbs carbon dioxide, soaks up ground water, provides habitats for multiple species including birds and invertebrates and blossoms in the spring to provide food for our pollinators, is bad enough, but to then replace it with a non-permeable footpath leading to further surface water run-off is diabolical.”

Ceredigion council said it “was only made aware of the local importance of the tree last week and are working with the community to find a suitable resolution.”

A spokesperson added: “There was never an intention to cut down the tree; rather translocate it and plant five more in the highway verge opposite to its current location.”