Friends of Netpool Park say they were thrilled with the response to the ‘Celebrate Netpool Park Day’.
Participants were greeted by local storyteller Pam Gaunt in the guise of the ‘Spirit of Netpool Park’ who was the Master of Ceremonies for the day.
Yusef Samari from West Wales Biodiversity Information Centre and Jake Rayson from the Ceredigion County Council Bio Diversity Team, who funded the workshop, began the day with a two hour tour of the park’s unique habitat, with a number of rare fungi including Waxcaps and the very rare Earth’s Tongue.
Jane Roche from Fisherman’s Rest supplied lunch for everyone at her café, then more volunteers arrived to plant the 1000 bulbs ( Daffodils and Bluebells) donated by Ceredigion County Council through the Places for Nature grant.
Ben Lake MP, who helped plant the bulbs with the volunteers ,expressed surprise at the beauty of the riverside park and commented that it deserved to be far better known.
Town Councillor Catrin Miles and County Councillor Clive Davies also lent a hand planting the bulbs.
Town Councillor Stephen Greenhalgh kindly entertained those who stayed on for tea, music and storytelling, along with Pete Edwards and Sue Wales.