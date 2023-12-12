Aberdyfi's 21st community Christmas lunch has raised more than £200 for the local foodbank.
Neuadd Dyfi hosted the popular event on Friday, 9 December, where more than 90 diners enjoyed home-cooked turkey with all the trimmings, prepared by a 15- strong team of helpers.
A party spirit reigned. Karen Markham provided a festive welcome by playing a selection of popular Christmas music.
Crackers were generously donated by the new postmaster and chocolates by former staff.
A collection was made for the foodbank which raised an excellent £214.
After lunch, community carol signing brought this early introduction to Christmas to a close.
The community lunches are held on the second Friday of the month, October to March. Everyone from the local area is welcome.
