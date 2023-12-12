Aberdyfi's 21st community Christmas lunch has raised more than £200 for the local foodbank.

Neuadd Dyfi hosted the popular event on Friday, 9 December, where more than 90 diners enjoyed home-cooked turkey with all the trimmings, prepared by a 15- strong team of helpers.

A party spirit reigned. Karen Markham provided a festive welcome by playing a selection of popular Christmas music.

Aberdyfi Community Christmas Lunch
Some of the team who helped prepare the lunch (Picture supplied)

Crackers were generously donated by the new postmaster and chocolates by former staff.

A collection was made for the foodbank which raised an excellent £214.

After lunch, community carol signing brought this early introduction to Christmas to a close.

The community lunches are held on the second Friday of the month, October to March. Everyone from the local area is welcome.

