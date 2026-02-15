President Chrissie Glaze welcomed members to the February meeting of Tywyn Inner Wheel Club.
We had received letters of thanks for donations sent to Ty Gobaith and to Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn towards their outdoor gym.
A donation was sent to ‘Awyr Las’, a branch of the NHS, who provide palliative care at home. It was sent in memory of Margaret Starling who had been a member of Tywyn Inner Wheel Club.
A donation was approved for Michelle Wilkes who is running the London Marathon in aid of Young Lives Versus Cancer.
We also donated to the Inner Wheel Association President’s charity, ‘Ronald McDonald House’. They provide accommodation for the families of seriously sick children when they stay in hospital.
We discussed the forthcoming coffee morning and cake stall which will be held in The Baptist Church hall on Thursday, 28 May.
After a tasty supper in the Talyllyn Restaurant we enjoyed an extremely interesting talk and slide show by Nicola Ruck of Pennal. Nicola spoke about her great aunt Berta Ruck who lived between 1878 and 1978 and spent her latter years in Aberdyfi. She was an interesting lady, a romantic novelist and Welsh writer.
