The annual community Christmas meal was a great success this year, with Llambed Development Trust catering for 100 members of the community.
It was a wonderful event that brought people together to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a delicious meal.
The trust were incredibly grateful to have the support of so many wonderful volunteers, who generously donated their time and energy to help make the event a success.
From setting up tables and chairs, to serving food and drinks, to cleaning up afterwards, the volunteers played a vital role in ensuring that everything ran smoothly.
The trust could not have done it without their help, and members are deeply grateful for their dedication and commitment to our community.
They would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all their donors, including Castell Howell Cash & Carry, Castle-green Lampeter, Llanfair Bridge Stores, Conti’s, Cyngor Tref Llanbedr Pont Steffan - Lampeter Town Council, LAS Recycling Ltd, Canolfan Tyr Glas, the National Lottery Community Fund and Dr Carol.
Their generosity allowed the trust to provide a festive and memorable meal for everyone who attended.
It was wonderful to see so many members of the community come together to celebrate the holiday season, and trustees were thrilled to see so many happy faces enjoying the food and company.
Trustees hope that everyone who attended had a great time and they look forward to seeing you all again at future events.