Community effort leads to restoration of ship

A VANDALISED pirate ship has been returned to its former glory, thanks to the efforts of the community and Gwynedd Council.

When the wooden pirate ship in the Wern Mynach Nature Reserve in Barmouth was vandalised last March, it was fenced off by the council, leading to concerns for its future.

The community made banners and painted stones with messages on them calling for the ship to be saved.

Speaking to the Cambrian News then, Pavlos Kyriacou, chair of the Friends of Wern Mynach group said: “The much-loved Wern ship was sadly vandalised and has been fenced off.

“Some members of the community decided to put forward some friendly ‘save our ship’ messages to represent the overwhelming public love of the ship.

“The Monster group has done a grand job painting stones and friendly banners which have received lots of admiration. It’s local artists saving local art.”

The group also made contact with Gwynedd Council who maintain the Wern.

After a long but successful campaign the restoration of the much loved Wern Mynach ship is complete. Pavlos carried out the specialist joinery required, assisted by John Swift, vice chair of the Friends of Wern Mynach.

Decorator Marc Wisbey kindly provided a generator and did some of the final work on the ship.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support in the campaign, especially Barmouth Monster Hunti for their ‘save our ship’ campaign stones.

“A monster thanks to Gwyn Lloyd Evans and Wynn Williams from Gwynedd Council for their help and providing funds for the materials.”

The ship was restored in stages and is being used once again by the community.

“The ship, once again, will be enjoyed by all for many years to come,” said Pavlos. “To say we are excited is the understatement of the year.”

The ship was created over 11 years ago as part of a collaboration with local groups in the Barmouth area. Unfortunately, the condition of it has deteriorated over the years due to the effects of the weather and vandalism.

Pavlov said: “The ship is a unique piece of public art used by all ages, from 4 to 104; a place to gather, a space to imagine, be it a group of elderly ramblers congregating for a group photo or half a dozen toddlers running the deck and imagining sailing the high seas.”