Lampeter's Community Food Project moved into its new home on Tuesday, 11 July at Mind’s Eye Venue, behind the rugby club, and was able to offer people the chance to socialise whilst having a hot drink and biscuits.
The project was able to offer a selection of tinned and dry goods to the people who came along.
The project will be there each Tuesday from 12pm to 2pm.
The project is open to anyone who is in need of a bit of help in feeding their family, whether it is on a one-off basis or a weekly basis. You do not need to be referred – just turn up and you will be welcomed.
If there is anyone out there who could help with supplying food donations – tins/packets/eggs/fruit/veg – or with cash donations, please either drop in one Tuesday for a cuppa and a chat or contact Anne Wade at [email protected]
