The Neuadd Goffa in Llanfair was bursting at the seams with grateful customers, wishing Bethan Thomas all the best as she moves forward to a new job.
Bethan had worked at Harlech Swimming Pool for almost 40 years as a swimming teacher and lifeguard and more recently as aquafit coach and cook.
Since Covid, when the pool remained closed, Bethan and her team catered for locals and visitors to the café where her warm welcome was as much appreciated as her tasty cuisine.
The café was not just somewhere for a lunch or a paned, but also a social hub for many residents of Ardudwy.
No surprise than, that her loyal customers turned out on Friday, 24 March to say thank you and good luck to Bethan as she moves on.
Bethan was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Tainia and an amazing ‘swimming pool’ cake specially commissioned by friend Beryl Williams.
She was also given a framed collage of past events in the café and a book filled with good wishes from her friends.
Tributes were made as well to café volunteers Chris Meller, Pauline Nash and Janet Griffiths, who had all worked alongside Bethan in the café.
