A group in Barmouth has been given money from the police to support its work in the community.
Tanio Bermo has received £250 from PACT (Police and Communities Together).
On Friday, 8 September, PCSO’s Gill and Elliw from Barmouth Neighbourhood Team presented Tanio Bermo with a PACT cheque for £250.
Tanio Bermo offers a makerspace and business support for the local community.
Open to all, it has equipment available to use free of charge to use for local businesses or as a hobby.
It aims to support and encourage creativity which could lead to a new business or just for fun.
Members of the community can drop in on one of the open sessions, sign up to a workshop, or (when they have passed an induction course) use the space when they want.
The use of the equipment is free, Tanio Bermo just ask for a donation towards the cost of consumables.