A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, following the execution of a warrant at an address in Barmouth.
The warrant was executed at an address on Llys Dedwydd, Barmouth, on Tuesday, 10 March, following numerous reports of drug dealing activity.
Entry was forced and a thorough search of the premises conducted.
One male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, and possession of Class C (nitrous oxide).
Officers recovered a quantity of drugs, a large amount of cash, dealer lists, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug supply.
If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
