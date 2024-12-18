Community groups across mid and north Wales have been awarded up to £10,000 each to turn their ideas into viable projects to support the Welsh language in their communities.
Since it was established in 2022, the Welsh Government’s Perthyn small grants scheme has supported 62 community projects.
In this round of funding, in Ceredigion, Deryn Du, a project looking into affordable housing has been awarded £8,500, while Gweithgor Dyffryn Aeron has been given £10,000 towards a community-led energy project.
Hwb Aberteifi in Cardigan has been awarded £9,050 as part of plans to purchase and run the old Tabernacle Chapel as a community hub.
In Gwynedd, Ymddiriedolaeth Tir Bro'r Ffynnon in Llanystumdwy and Menter Gymunedol Llanuwchllyn have each been awarded £10,000 for projects looking into affordable housing.
Menter y Ring has been awarded £9,632 for a project looking into purchasing and running the Brondanw Arms in Llanfrothen.
Dyffryn Peris has also been given £9,899 for a project looking into affordable housing.
The Perthyn small grants scheme aims to support Welsh-speaking communities with high numbers of second homes by creating economic opportunities, provide affordable housing, and help the social fabric of the local community and naturally the Welsh language being a core element of the projects.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said: “Small grants can make a big difference to our communities.
“It’s fantastic to see such a range of projects in this round of Perthyn funding, which includes a sustainable energy project, communities coming together to buy and run their local pub, shops, library and chapel which aim to benefit their community.
“We have also supported several community led projects to create affordable housing to enable people to live in their local communities.”
The grant scheme is administered by Cwmpas on behalf of Welsh Government.