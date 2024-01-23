Organisations across Gwynedd have benefitted from a cash from a Community Christmas Fund launched by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin.
The aim of the fund is to support communities over the Festive Period and the organisations were all nominated by officers and staff of North Wales Police, with most working to support vulnerable children, young people and their families.
Nearly 50 organisations across north Wales received funds and those in Gwynedd include Cymdeithas Gymunedol y Bala a Phenllyn, Bala, Maestryfan Community Group, Cae Doctor, Bangor, MPCT, Bangor, HWB Ogwen, Bethesda, Canolfan y Fron, Caernarfon, Porthi Dre, Caernarfon and Clwb Rygbi Bethesda, Bethesda.
Two pan-north Wales organisations, Nanny Biscuit and 2Wish, whose mission is to ensure all those affected by the sudden and traumatic death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under throughout Wales receive the bereavement support they deserve, also received funds. Laura Ogden from 2wish said: “When a family loses a child or young adult the effects are devastating for all who knew and loved them.
“It is important that support is available if and when required.
“All monies raised goes towards supporting suddenly bereaved families here in Wales. £500 could help us to provide twelve memory boxes, or nine counselling sessions.
“Thank you to the staff of North Wales Police for nominating 2wish and North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin for launching the Community Christmas Fund.”
Andy Dunbobbin said: “Supporting communities is a key pledge in my Police and Crime Plan for North Wales and I recognise that small grants can make a big difference to community organisations.
“This is why I asked police officers, PCSOs and police staff to recommend the organisations they felt would benefit most. These colleagues know their communities best and I was delighted with the response. I look forward to seeing the money put to good use by the organisations.”