A community run shop, cafe and hub in Tre'r-ddol has celebrated its 10th anniversary in style.
Cletwr held a party for its supporters on Saturday, and the sun shone down as people enjoyed live music and a barbecue.
There was face painting, balloon modelling and games for the children, and people were asked to wear purple, the colour of Cletwr's sign, to show their love for the centre.
Speeches were made by a number of people who have worked hard behind the scenes to raise funds to set up Cletwr and keep it going.
People were also asked to share what Cletwr means to them, and what they would like to see it do in the next 10 years, by writing a few words in the venue's 10th anniversary scrap book.
Watch our video above to hear some of what was said about Cletwr on the day.