Bae Ceredigion CAMRA members gathered in the Ship and Castle, Aberystwyth to raise a pint to the memory of the branch’s late chairman, Rhys Jones, who died ten years ago in July 2015.
Rhys was instrumental in establishing the Bae Ceredigion branch of CAMRA in 2007, and he served as the branch’s first chairman until his death.
One of the founding members of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA, Kathy Giles, shared her memories of Rhys and led the toast to his memory.
She said: “Rhys was a very committed and encouraging chairman and the branch went from strength to strength under his leadership,” said Kathy. “Over the years, we have raised funds for campaigning activities, organised a varied programme of social activities and published the only CAMRA magazine in Wales.
“I am sure that Rhys would be proud of the fact that the branch has continued to flourish and support local businesses, and he would be very pleased that his legacy lives on in one of the most active CAMRA branches in Wales.”
The Ship and Castle was Rhys's favourite pub and there is a plaque on the wall above the fireplace dedicated to his memory.
