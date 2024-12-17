Everyone enjoyed the celebrations at Aberaeron Youth Club last week, as members of the 'Inspire' youth group run by Ceredigion Youth Service organised a party, and prepared a meal for residents at Min y Môr Care Home.
The feast was planned and prepared by the young people, which included turkey sandwiches and mince pies, and they planted daffodils and crocuses in plant pots to give as gifts to the residents. Activities were also organised to celebrate Christmas together, including a game of Bingo!
Gwen Evans, one of the young people involved in the arrangements, said: "It’s brilliant to bake and prepare the buffet and make gifts and I hope the residents enjoyed their visit".
This was echoed by David Jones, Team Manager for the Community Youth work team, who said: "It has been a great opportunity to create relationships with the wider community and to give something back to those who have given so much to the younger generation over the years. The skills, attitude and ability of the young people to run this event is deserving of high praise indeed".
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, said: "This is an excellent example of how our young people contribute to our society, and a testament to their kindness and willingness to think about and share experiences with others".
The Inspire group organises a number of activities similar to this. If you are between 16 – 25 years old and need support to develop life skills to prepare for work, college or training, you are very welcome here with us. For more information, contact [email protected].