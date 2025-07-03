A workshop given to Aberdyfi Art Society by Debbi Baxter on 17 June at Neuadd Dyfi was attended by many members. Working in small groups the artists explored the mixing of acrylics to create effects and build confidence, understanding and expression.
A base colour was first applied onto the paper and then different mixes of colour were added to give different effects.
Not all the artists present were used to working with this media so it was a new experience for them. It was a very and informative day enjoyed by all.
