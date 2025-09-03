One of America's most wanted men - who was arrested in north Wales - will face a full extradition hearing.
Daniel Andreas San Diego was arrested by counter terrorist police and North Wales Police in November 2024.
Said to have been involved in a double bombing in San Francisco 22 years ago and on the FBI's most wanted terrorist list, he evaded capture for 21 years before he was finally caught in Llanwrst, Conwy.
Diego, 46, is in Belmarsh Prison. He appeared by video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 3 September, where District Judge Michael Snow set a date of 8 September for the extradition hearing.
Described previously by the FBI as an "animal rights extremist", he was wanted for allegedly bombing two office buildings in the San Francisco area in 2003, and became the first alleged domestic terrorist to be added to the US agency’s most wanted terrorists list.
