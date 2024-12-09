An Aberystwyth Cafe will be offering free Christmas dinner to the lonely and vulnerable for their 12th year in a row.
The Home Cafe has a longstanding tradition of opening its doors to those struggling with homelessness for a free Christmas dinner every December 25th.
The cafe has been crowned winner of a ‘Community Hero Award’ for its generosity to everyone who may be lonely on Christmas, and this year is no exception.
Ahmet Acikel, who has run his business on Pier Street since 2009, said: “Christmas is all about family and communities.
“Home Cafe is once again opening its doors on Christmas Day to support the homeless, elderly and vulnerable.
“This is a time-honoured tradition that was only stopped during Covid, but even though we have had a tough year because of escalating prices, Home Cafe continues to provide valuable support within the community.
“So come along and share this special day with friends.
“We are lucky to also have the support of many local shops, businesses and individuals who help us by contributing to the menu and gifts.
“You are all welcome!”
Some of his staff volunteer their time for free on the day, last year hosting 10 Ukrainian families amongst others.
Ahmet said: “I wanted Home Cafe to feel like a home, to be part of the community. I don't have family here, they are all back in Turkey.
"I don't want to be a random cafe that serves you lattes- our door is open to charity events, anything like that we'll do for free.
“I always tell my staff to serve those who come in hungry with empty pockets for free.”