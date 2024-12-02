Dave and Denise will lead a moderately easy 5.4 miles walk along the coast path from Llannon to Aberaeron on Wednesday, 11 December.
Starting at Llansantffraed church at 1110 SN 513675, the initial meeting point is stand 7 Aberystwyth Bus Station at 10.25am for the 10.35am T1 service which arrives in Llannon at 11am.
The first half of the walk is flat then a fairly easy gradient above the cliffs to the south of Llannon with a gradual descent to Aberarth.
The last 1.5 miles are again flat walking just above the beach between Aberarth and Aberaeron.
There is the choice of an optional lunch at one of the Aberaeron cafes and return buses to Aberystwyth run roughly every 30 mins.
No dogs except registered assistance dogs by prior arrangement. Please contact the leader if planning to come.
Google Aberystwyth Ramblers Walks Programme to obtain the leaders phone number.