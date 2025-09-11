Puccini’s operatic thriller ‘Tosca’ returns in an epic new production from The Royal Opera.
This stunning event will be broadcast live at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Wednesday, 1 October at 6.45pm, with a recorded encore screening on Sunday, 5 October at 2pm.
Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi live for each other and for their art. But when Cavaradossi helps an escaped prisoner, the lovers make a deadly enemy in the form of Baron Scarpia, Chief of Police. At the mercy of Scarpia’s twisted desires, Tosca is forced to make a horrific bargain: sleeping with the man she hates to save the man she loves. Can she find a way out?
A star-studded cast includes soprano Anna Netrebko performing the role of Tosca, tenor Freddie De Tommaso as Cavaradossi, and bass-baritone Gerald Finley as Scarpia, with Music Director of The Royal Opera Jakub Hrůša conducting his first new production in the role. An alternative, modern-day Rome provides the backdrop for Oliver Mears’ unmissable, gripping new production of Puccini’s thriller.
The opera will be sung in Italian with subtitles.
On Saturday, 4 October, Mwldan will be offering the chance to see the familiar main street of Cardigan in a very different light as Glen Johnson, local historian, shares a collection of photographs showing how shops and buildings have changed over the years.
Find out about Cardigan's old Assize Court building, its worst ever fire, the town’s tentative connections with the Beatles, and much more! Many of the images have never been publicly seen before, and they will be accompanied throughout by Glen's knowledgeable and witty commentary. Once you've seen this, you'll never look at Cardigan High Street in quite the same way again!
Tickets for all events are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning 01239 621 200.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.