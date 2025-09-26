Molly will be taking on Cardiff Half Marathon for the third consecutive year to raise funds for Ashmole & Co’s chosen charity, but this year it is personal for her as she wants to raise awareness of Cardiac Risk in the Young. The stepson of Molly’s uncle would still be alive today if he had received heart screening when he was young. He unfortunately passed away two years ago, aged 24, from a cardiac arrest leaving behind his young son. It came to light that he had lived his whole life with a heart condition which he was not aware of.