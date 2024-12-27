Forty South Meirionnydd Older People Forum members were welcomed by Chair Eileen Jones to the Christmas Lunch at Tywyn’s Neuadd Pendre on 12 December, prepared and served by Julie and Kate.
Best wishes were sent to those absent.
The atmosphere was lively, with Christmas jumpers, hats, and crackers.
Vice Chair Diane Cross gave a prayer of thanks before food was served.
Entertainment was provided by the Tra Môr Singers.
The raffle run by Anne Owen was well supported as the cash will be welcome next year.
Appreciation was shown to the caterers for their lovely meals in 2024, and caretaker John Turner for his support at every meeting. Thanks John.
The next meeting is on Thursday, 30 January.
A warm welcome to new members.