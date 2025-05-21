Missed out on the rock n’ roll reunion of the century? The Wales Air Ambulance Charity might be able to help - as if you’re an Oasis fan and failed to bag tickets for their Live ’25 UK tour - this is Definitely Maybe your day!
The Gallagher brothers will rock the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this July and you could be there.
Wales Air Ambulance partners, Gama Aviation, have donated two tickets and hospitality for the gig on Saturday, July 5 2025 - the second night of the reunion tour.
A spokesperson for the charoty said: “So, we’ll raffle them off – £20 a ticket – giving you a chance to be there, while helping us to save lives. The raffle kicks off on Tuesday, May 20.”
Phae Jones, Director of Income Generation at Wales Air Ambulance, said: “Thousands of music fans will be heading to Cardiff in July for the return of Oasis!
“Tickets are like gold dust, the whole UK tour sold out within hours of going on sale, so this is the Wonderwall of all raffles.
“We are delighted to be able to offer two lucky people the chance to see the historic moment Noel and Liam reunite on stage and belt out their classics.”
To enter, all you need to do is visit walesairambulance.com/oasis to buy your raffle ticket(s). Each ticket costs £20, with only five tickets allowed per person, by direct debit payment only.
The winner will be notified by telephone or email on Friday, June 13.
Every pound raised will go towards the lifesaving service which helps around 3,000 people across Wales each year.
The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
It is delivered via a unique third sector and public sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £11.2 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.
This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.
As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.
Phae added: “This is your chance to be part of music history whilst helping save lives!
“By entering our raffle and trying to secure your spot at one of the most sought-after gigs this Summer, you will also be helping raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance.
“Each year we need to raise £11.2 million to keep our helicopters in the sky and rapid response vehicles on the road.
“By purchasing a raffle ticket, you will not only be a Supersonic fundraiser but you will also ensure our service continues to be there, wherever and whenever it’s needed.”
The Masterplan: To be in with a chance of winning, you will need to follow these rules:
· Raffle tickets are £20 each, limited to five raffle tickets per person. Payment is by direct debit only.
· The Entrant must be one of the ticketholders attending the concert, therefore, the tickets cannot be gifted or re-sold.
· Tickets cannot be re-sold and are non-transferable to another date and/or location.
· The raffle winner must be one of the attendees. A child can be the other ticket holder.
· The full names, mobile numbers and email addresses of the two ticket holders will be required to enable the transfer of tickets.
· The winner will be notified by telephone or email on Friday, June 13.
Shakermaker information:
· The transfer of tickets will take place a few days before the concert date. The concert takes place on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
· The tickets will be located within a corporate hospitality suite, along with other guests attending.
· Some hospitality (food and drinks) will be provided. Details and timings will be available within 3 weeks of the concert date.
· Timings for the event and stadium are under the control of the concert promoter, not the Principality Stadium.
· If the concert is cancelled for whatever reason, then there will be no refunds or alternative prizes.