The annual Urdd Meirionnydd football competition was held once again at Maes Tegid and the competition didn't disappoint. There games were exciting and plenty of goals scored throughout!
Huge congratulation to Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn Bala’s Year 5 and 6 girl’s team who managed to win the competition.
“The attitude, behaviour and skills of the pupils brought great pride to the school,” a school spokesperson said.
“They managed to win five games out of six to become champions of Meirionnydd, beating Ysgol y Traeth 3-1 in the final.
“They will now represent Meirionnydd in Aberystwyth in the National round.
“Good luck girls.”
The school's other Year 5 and 6 girl’s team made it to the semi-final, and it was an all Godre'r Berwyn semi-final, which they lost to the eventual winners!
“A great achievement for a team competing for the first time,” the spokesperson added.
“Great effort girls.”