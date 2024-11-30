Pupils in Years 3 and 4 at Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn Bala have new kits, thanks to The National White Water Centre.
A spokesperson for the school thanked the centre.
He said: “We are extremely grateful to The National White Water Centre for sponsoring a new kit for Year 3 & 4 pupils.
“The new kit is extremely impressive and everyone is delighted with the new kit.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your valuable contribution, the pupils are looking forward very eagerly to wearing the fantastic new kit.”