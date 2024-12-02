For the second talk Dr Deakin followed with a concise exposition of the Conservative Party and its history in Wales. Beginning at the late eighteenth century with the arch-conservative political thinker Edmund Burke, he showed how such enduring values were taken up by the Conservative Party, but later modified by One Nation Conservatives as franchise-widening drew support away in the late nineteenth century. He looked at the careers of Conservative MP's representing the three historical Gwynedd constituencies to illustrate how their changing backgrounds reflected that shift in ideology. Questions to both speakers were taken.